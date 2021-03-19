New Strong Buy Stocks for March 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Domtar Corporation (UFS): This provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): This manufacturer, recycler and marketer of steel and metal products, related materials and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA): This digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90.9% over the last 60 days.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT): This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC): This financial holding company for Reliant Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

