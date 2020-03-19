New Strong Buy Stocks for March 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU): This provider of essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

MDU Resources Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MDU Resources Group, Inc. Quote

SunOpta Inc. (STKL): This manufacturer of food and beverage products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

SunOpta, Inc. Price and Consensus

SunOpta, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SunOpta, Inc. Quote

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT): This owner and operator of crude oil tankers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.

DHT Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

DHT Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DHT Holdings, Inc. Quote

Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS): This developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Agilysys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Agilysys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Agilysys, Inc. Quote

Calix, Inc. (CALX): This provider of cloud and software platforms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Calix, Inc Price and Consensus

Calix, Inc price-consensus-chart | Calix, Inc Quote

