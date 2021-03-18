New Strong Buy Stocks for March 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST): This company that owns, operates, programs as well as provides sales and other services to television stations in different states across the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC): This technology-driven consumer finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.

Great Ajax Corp. (AJX): This real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX): This bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): This North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

