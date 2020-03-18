New Strong Buy Stocks for March 18th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): This company that provides telecommunications services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX): This company that provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd Price and Consensus
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Quote
Azul S.A. (AZUL): This company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
AZUL SA Price and Consensus
AZUL SA price-consensus-chart | AZUL SA Quote
BBX Capital Corporation (BBX): This private equity and venture capital firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
BBX Capital Corp. Price and Consensus
BBX Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | BBX Capital Corp. Quote
Rite Aid Corporation (RAD): This company that operates a chain of retail drugstores has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Rite Aid Corporation Price and Consensus
Rite Aid Corporation price-consensus-chart | Rite Aid Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
