New Strong Buy Stocks for March 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): This company that provides telecommunications services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX): This company that provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Azul S.A. (AZUL): This company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

BBX Capital Corporation (BBX): This private equity and venture capital firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD): This company that operates a chain of retail drugstores has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

