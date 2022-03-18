New Strong Buy Stocks for March 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Photronics PLAB: This leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Photronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Photronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Photronics, Inc. Quote

TotalEnergies TTE: This publicly traded global integrated oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote

OneWater Marine ONEW: This premium recreational boat retailer principally in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

OneWater Marine Inc. Price and Consensus

OneWater Marine Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote

Rimini Street RMNI: This company that provides enterprise software support services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Rimini Street, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rimini Street, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rimini Street, Inc. Quote

Ryerson RYI: This services company that processes and distributes metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 245.3% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.