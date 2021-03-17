New Strong Buy Stocks for March 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW): This precious metals mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited Price and Consensus

Sibanye Gold Limited price-consensus-chart | Sibanye Gold Limited Quote

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL): This oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Whiting Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Whiting Petroleum Corporation Quote

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): This provider of advanced semiconductor solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC): This bank holding company for East West Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

East West Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

East West Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | East West Bancorp, Inc. Quote

German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC): This multi-bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

German American Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

German American Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | German American Bancorp, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.

Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sibanye Gold Limited (SBSW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): Get Free Report



German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC): Free Stock Analysis Report



East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.