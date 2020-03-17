New Strong Buy Stocks for March 17th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS): This company that provides gourmet food and floral gifts has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Price and Consensus
1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Quote
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus
Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote
Genesco Inc. (GCO): This company that operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Genesco Inc. Price and Consensus
Genesco Inc. price-consensus-chart | Genesco Inc. Quote
GMS Inc. (GMS): This company that distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and building products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
GMS Inc. Price and Consensus
GMS Inc. price-consensus-chart | GMS Inc. Quote
National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI): This company that operates a digital in-theater network in North America has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
National CineMedia, Inc. Price and Consensus
National CineMedia, Inc. price-consensus-chart | National CineMedia, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI): Free Stock Analysis Report
GMS Inc. (GMS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Genesco Inc. (GCO): Free Stock Analysis Report
1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.