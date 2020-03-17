New Strong Buy Stocks for March 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS): This company that provides gourmet food and floral gifts has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Genesco Inc. (GCO): This company that operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

GMS Inc. (GMS): This company that distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and building products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI): This company that operates a digital in-theater network in North America has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.