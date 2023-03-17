New Strong Buy Stocks for March 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Nucor NUE: This company which is a leading producer of structural steel, steel bars, steel joists, steel deck and cold finished bars in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters URBN: This company which is a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners ARLP: This company which is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 day.

APi Group APG: This company that provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

E.ON EONGY: This company which is the world's largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers sector, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

