New Strong Buy Stocks for March 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alcoa Corporation AA: This industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.6% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This freight transportation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

International Money Express, Inc. IMXI: This money remittance services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. SAH: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

BBQ Holdings, Inc. BBQ: This company which owns, operates and franchises restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

