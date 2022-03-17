New Strong Buy Stocks for March 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Alcoa Corporation AA: This industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.6% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This freight transportation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.
International Money Express, Inc. IMXI: This money remittance services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Sonic Automotive, Inc. SAH: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
BBQ Holdings, Inc. BBQ: This company which owns, operates and franchises restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
