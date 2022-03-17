Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 17th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alcoa Corporation AA: This industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.6% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa Price and Consensus

Alcoa Price and Consensus

Alcoa price-consensus-chart | Alcoa Quote

 

ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This freight transportation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

 

International Money Express, Inc. IMXI: This money remittance services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price-consensus-chart | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote

 

Sonic Automotive, Inc. SAH: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sonic Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sonic Automotive, Inc. Quote

 

BBQ Holdings, Inc. BBQ: This company which owns, operates and franchises restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.5% over the last 60 days.

BBQ Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BBQ Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BBQ Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BBQ Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. 

See them now >>

Click to get this free report

Alcoa (AA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH): Free Stock Analysis Report

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI): Free Stock Analysis Report

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (BBQ): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AA SAH ARCB IMXI BBQ

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular