New Strong Buy Stocks for March 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Brink's Company (BCO): This provider of secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR): This company that is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

GP Strategies Corporation (GPX): This provider of performance improvement and learning solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF): This provider of community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days.

