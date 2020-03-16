New Strong Buy Stocks for March 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID): This company that develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Avid Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avid Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avid Technology, Inc. Quote

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This company that manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus

Malibu Boats, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR): This investment bank and asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Piper Sandler Companies Price and Consensus

Piper Sandler Companies price-consensus-chart | Piper Sandler Companies Quote

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This company that owns and operates containerships has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM): This medical device company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.7% over the last 60 days.

DexCom, Inc. Price and Consensus

DexCom, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DexCom, Inc. Quote

