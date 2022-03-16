New Strong Buy Stocks for March 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

OFS Capital Corporation OFS: This business development company engaging in investments and acquisitions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. ESEA: This company that provides ocean-going transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW: This recreational boat retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN: This global food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Target Hospitality Corp. TH: This specialty rental and hospitality services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

