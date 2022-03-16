New Strong Buy Stocks for March 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
OFS Capital Corporation OFS: This business development company engaging in investments and acquisitions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.
OFS Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
OFS Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | OFS Capital Corporation Quote
Euroseas Ltd. ESEA: This company that provides ocean-going transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus
Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote
OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW: This recreational boat retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
OneWater Marine Inc. Price and Consensus
OneWater Marine Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote
Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN: This global food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.
Tyson Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tyson Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote
Target Hospitality Corp. TH: This specialty rental and hospitality services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.
Target Hospitality Corp. Price and Consensus
Target Hospitality Corp. price-consensus-chart | Target Hospitality Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
