New Strong Buy Stocks for March 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This critical digital infrastructure technologies company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. NRIM: This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Heidelberg Materials AG HDELY: This producer of cement, asphalt and ready-mixed concrete has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. BRKL: This bank holding company for the Brookline Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 Corp. BSVN: This bank holding company for Bank7 has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

