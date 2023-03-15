New Strong Buy Stocks for March 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Trinity Capital Inc. TRIN: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Certara, Inc. CERT: This software products and technology-enabled services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 156.5% over the last 60 days.

WPP plc WPP: This creative transformation company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Nucor Corporation NUE: This manufacturer of steel and steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. BHR: This real estate investment trust which is focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.