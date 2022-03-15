New Strong Buy Stocks for March 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI: This retailer of apparel, footwear, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company that operates dry bulk vessels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG: This exploration and production company of crude oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT: This specialty pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

