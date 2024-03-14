New Strong Buy Stocks for March 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Immersion Corporation IMMR: This haptic technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.4% over the last 60 days.

Immersion Corporation Price and Consensus

Immersion Corporation price-consensus-chart | Immersion Corporation Quote

NVR, Inc. NVR: This homebuilder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

NVR, Inc. Price and Consensus

NVR, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NVR, Inc. Quote

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. SKWD: This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Quote

DaVita Inc. DVA: This dialysis services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM: This investment management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

