New Strong Buy Stocks for March 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Whitestone REIT WSR: This community-centered shopping center real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Whitestone REIT Price and Consensus

Whitestone REIT price-consensus-chart | Whitestone REIT Quote

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. REPX: This independent oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Price and Consensus

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Quote

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. SMFG: This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Quote

Altair Engineering Inc. ALTR: This software and cloud solutions company operating in the area of high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Altair Engineering Inc. Price and Consensus

Altair Engineering Inc. price-consensus-chart | Altair Engineering Inc. Quote

PlayAGS, Inc. AGS: This company that supplies gaming products and services for the gaming industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.

PlayAGS, Inc. Price and Consensus

PlayAGS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PlayAGS, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Whitestone REIT (WSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.