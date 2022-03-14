New Strong Buy Stocks for March 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
International Money Express, Inc. IMXI: This money remittance services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Oasis Petroleum Inc. OAS: This exploration and production company of oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.2% over the last 60 days.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. FMAO: This holding company for The Farmers & Merchants Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Columbia Sportswear Company COLM: This manufacturer and retailer of active outdoor apparel and footwear has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Target Corporation TGT: This retailer of general merchandise in the U.S has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
