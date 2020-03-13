New Strong Buy Stocks for March 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI): This company that operates a digital in-theater network has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

National CineMedia, Inc. Price and Consensus

National CineMedia, Inc. price-consensus-chart | National CineMedia, Inc. Quote

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX): This company that manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Quote

Calix, Inc. (CALX): This company that provides cloud and software platforms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Calix, Inc Price and Consensus

Calix, Inc price-consensus-chart | Calix, Inc Quote

Primerica, Inc. (PRI): This company that provides financial products to middle income households has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Primerica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Primerica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Primerica, Inc. Quote

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA): This company that operates travel centers and standalone restaurants has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC Price and Consensus

TravelCenters of America LLC price-consensus-chart | TravelCenters of America LLC Quote

