New Strong Buy Stocks for March 13th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI): This company that operates a digital in-theater network has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
National CineMedia, Inc. Price and Consensus
National CineMedia, Inc. price-consensus-chart | National CineMedia, Inc. Quote
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX): This company that manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Quote
Calix, Inc. (CALX): This company that provides cloud and software platforms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Calix, Inc Price and Consensus
Calix, Inc price-consensus-chart | Calix, Inc Quote
Primerica, Inc. (PRI): This company that provides financial products to middle income households has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Primerica, Inc. Price and Consensus
Primerica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Primerica, Inc. Quote
TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA): This company that operates travel centers and standalone restaurants has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
TravelCenters of America LLC Price and Consensus
TravelCenters of America LLC price-consensus-chart | TravelCenters of America LLC Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>
