New Strong Buy Stocks for March 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Southside Bancshares, Inc. SBSI: This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. EBMT: This bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 120% over the last 60 days.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. LMAT: This medical devices and implants company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF: This specialty retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. FHI: This publicly owned investment manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

