New Strong Buy Stocks for March 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited NTB: This company which provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. PLYA: This company that operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods plc ASBFY: This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Merchants Bancorp MBIN: This bank holding company that operates through mortgage banking, mortgage warehousing, and regular banking has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN: This consumer products retailer and wholesaler has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

