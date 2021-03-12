New Strong Buy Stocks for March 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH): This provider of specialty chemical solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Quote

County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK): This bank holding company for Investors Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

County Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

County Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | County Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): This publicly traded international energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.8% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

Markel Corporation (MKL): This company that markets and underwrites specialty insurance products and programs to a variety of niche markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Markel Corporation Price and Consensus

Markel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Markel Corporation Quote

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC): This bank holding company for First Financial Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus

First Financial Bancorp. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Bancorp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.