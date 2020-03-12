New Strong Buy Stocks for March 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS): This company that provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Price and Consensus

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Quote

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX): This company that provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.. price-consensus-chart | ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.. Quote

Montage Resources Corporation (MR): This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 30 days.

Montage Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

Montage Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | Montage Resources Corporation Quote

Evercore Inc. (EVR): This investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Evercore Inc Price and Consensus

Evercore Inc price-consensus-chart | Evercore Inc Quote

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.