New Strong Buy Stocks for March 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Global Partners LP (GLP): This wholesale distributor of distillates to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.6% over the last 60 days.

Global Partners LP Price and Consensus

Global Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Global Partners LP Quote

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC): This bank holding company for Old Second National Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Quote

POSCO (PKX): This manufacturer of hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plates and other steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

POSCO Price and Consensus

POSCO price-consensus-chart | POSCO Quote

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV): This provider of packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 80% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus

Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM): This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus

Northrim BanCorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

