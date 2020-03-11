New Strong Buy Stocks for March 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL): This company that provides online and offline education services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX): This company that manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR): This asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX): This company that provides various commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

