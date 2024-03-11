New Strong Buy Stocks for March 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY: This company that manufactures non-invasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Demant A/S WILYY: This hearing healthcare and audio technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC: This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. BRKL: This bank holding company for the Brookline Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. SBSI: This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

