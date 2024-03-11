New Strong Buy Stocks for March 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY: This company that manufactures non-invasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote
Demant A/S WILYY: This hearing healthcare and audio technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR Quote
InterDigital, Inc. IDCC: This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus
InterDigital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | InterDigital, Inc. Quote
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. BRKL: This bank holding company for the Brookline Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Southside Bancshares, Inc. SBSI: This bank holding company for Southside Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR (WILYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.