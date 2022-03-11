Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 11th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ABM Industries Incorporated ABM: This integrated facility solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

ABM Industries Incorporated Price and Consensus

ABM Industries Incorporated Price and Consensus

ABM Industries Incorporated price-consensus-chart | ABM Industries Incorporated Quote

 

Avanos Medical, Inc. AVNS: This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. Price and Consensus

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. Price and Consensus

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. price-consensus-chart | AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. Quote

 

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX: This manufacturer and seller of polymer resins has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix Price and Consensus

AdvanSix Price and Consensus

AdvanSix price-consensus-chart | AdvanSix Quote

 

Alcoa Corporation AA: This producer and seller of bauxite, alumina and aluminium products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.9% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa Price and Consensus

Alcoa Price and Consensus

Alcoa price-consensus-chart | Alcoa Quote

 

Euroseas Ltd. ESEA: This ocean-going transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

See Stocks Now >>

Click to get this free report

Alcoa (AA): Free Stock Analysis Report

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA): Free Stock Analysis Report

AdvanSix (ASIX): Free Stock Analysis Report

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. (AVNS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AA ABM ESEA ASIX AVNS

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular