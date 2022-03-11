New Strong Buy Stocks for March 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ABM Industries Incorporated ABM: This integrated facility solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

Avanos Medical, Inc. AVNS: This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX: This manufacturer and seller of polymer resins has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa Corporation AA: This producer and seller of bauxite, alumina and aluminium products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.9% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. ESEA: This ocean-going transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

