New Strong Buy Stocks for March 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Nucor Corporation (NUE): This manufacturer and seller of steel and steel products in the United States and internationally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

Nucor Corporation Price and Consensus

Nucor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nucor Corporation Quote

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE): This regional bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

Cadence Bancorp Price and Consensus

Cadence Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Cadence Bancorp Quote

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI): This multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44% over the last 60 days.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): This independent oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Price and Consensus

Canadian Natural Resources Limited price-consensus-chart | Canadian Natural Resources Limited Quote

Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS): This U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Olympic Steel, Inc. Price and Consensus

Olympic Steel, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Olympic Steel, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nucor Corporation (NUE): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cadence Bancorp (CADE): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.