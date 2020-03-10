New Strong Buy Stocks for March 10th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Commercial Metals Company (CMC): This company that manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Commercial Metals Company Price and Consensus
Commercial Metals Company price-consensus-chart | Commercial Metals Company Quote
First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This company that provides financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
First American Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
First American Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First American Financial Corporation Quote
Lennar Corporation (LEN): This company that operates as a homebuilder has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Lennar Corporation Price and Consensus
Lennar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lennar Corporation Quote
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL): This company that designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus
Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote
A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN): This company that provides software and hardware solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
A10 Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus
A10 Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | A10 Networks, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.7% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Lennar Corporation (LEN): Free Stock Analysis Report
First American Financial Corporation (FAF): Free Stock Analysis Report
Commercial Metals Company (CMC): Free Stock Analysis Report
A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.