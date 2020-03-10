Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 10th

Tirthankar Chakraborty
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): This company that manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This company that provides financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Lennar Corporation (LEN): This company that operates as a homebuilder has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL): This company that designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN): This company that provides software and hardware solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

