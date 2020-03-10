New Strong Buy Stocks for March 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): This company that manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Metals Company Price and Consensus

Commercial Metals Company price-consensus-chart | Commercial Metals Company Quote

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This company that provides financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

First American Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

First American Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First American Financial Corporation Quote

Lennar Corporation (LEN): This company that operates as a homebuilder has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Lennar Corporation Price and Consensus

Lennar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lennar Corporation Quote

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL): This company that designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Price and Consensus

Ralph Lauren Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ralph Lauren Corporation Quote

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN): This company that provides software and hardware solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

A10 Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

A10 Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | A10 Networks, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

