New Strong Buy Stocks for March 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Palo Alto Networks PANW: This company which offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote

Bank OZK OZK: This bank holding company which offers a wide range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 day.

Bank OZK Price and Consensus

Bank OZK price-consensus-chart | Bank OZK Quote

Selective Insurance Group SIGI: This company which operates as a P&C insurer and offers insurance products and services across the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Quote

Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGAF: This automotive company which operates principally in Germany and internationally and develops, manufactures and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG Price and Consensus

Mercedes-Benz Group AG price-consensus-chart | Mercedes-Benz Group AG Quote

Stellus Capital Investment SCM: This closed-end, non-diversified investment management company which invests with an objective to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank OZK (OZK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.