New Strong Buy Stocks for March 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AGCO Corporation AGCO: This manufacturer of agricultural equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 12.3% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This freight transportaion and integrated logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings Linited CPRI: This manufacturer and retailer of apparel, footwear and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

CONSOL Energy Inc. CEIX: This producer and exporter of bituminous coal in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Target Corporation TGT: This retailer of general merchandise from the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

