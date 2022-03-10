New Strong Buy Stocks for March 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AGCO Corporation AGCO: This manufacturer of agricultural equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 12.3% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This freight transportaion and integrated logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.
Capri Holdings Linited CPRI: This manufacturer and retailer of apparel, footwear and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
CONSOL Energy Inc. CEIX: This producer and exporter of bituminous coal in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Target Corporation TGT: This retailer of general merchandise from the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
