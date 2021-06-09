New Strong Buy Stocks for June 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL): This manufacturer of engineered products across the globe has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.2% over the last 60 days.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated Price and Consensus

Carlisle Companies Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Carlisle Companies Incorporated Quote

Mattel, Inc. (MAT): This designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and family products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Mattel, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mattel, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mattel, Inc. Quote

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW): This precious metals mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.5% over the last 60 days.

Sibanye Gold Limited Price and Consensus

Sibanye Gold Limited price-consensus-chart | Sibanye Gold Limited Quote

USA Truck, Inc. (USAK): This truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

USA Truck, Inc. Price and Consensus

USA Truck, Inc. price-consensus-chart | USA Truck, Inc. Quote

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO): This provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.