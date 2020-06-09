New Strong Buy Stocks For June 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This company that provides diversified investment management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

KT Corporation (KT): This company that provides telecommunication services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): This provider of marine transportation of petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI): This company that engages in the design and manufacture of flooring solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

