New Strong Buy Stocks For June 9th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This company that provides diversified investment management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
KT Corporation (KT): This company that provides telecommunication services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
KT Corporation Price and Consensus
KT Corporation price-consensus-chart | KT Corporation Quote
New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
New Residential Investment Corp. Price and Consensus
New Residential Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | New Residential Investment Corp. Quote
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): This provider of marine transportation of petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Price and Consensus
Scorpio Tankers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Scorpio Tankers Inc. Quote
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI): This company that engages in the design and manufacture of flooring solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Price and Consensus
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Click to get this free report
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): Free Stock Analysis Report
New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): Free Stock Analysis Report
KT Corporation (KT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI): Free Stock Analysis Report
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.