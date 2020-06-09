Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks For June 9th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This company that provides diversified investment management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

 

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

KT Corporation (KT): This company that provides telecommunication services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

KT Corporation Price and Consensus

 

KT Corporation Price and Consensus

KT Corporation price-consensus-chart | KT Corporation Quote

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

New Residential Investment Corp. Price and Consensus

 

New Residential Investment Corp. Price and Consensus

New Residential Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | New Residential Investment Corp. Quote

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): This provider of marine transportation of petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Price and Consensus

Scorpio Tankers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Scorpio Tankers Inc. Quote

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI): This company that engages in the design and manufacture of flooring solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Price and Consensus

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.     

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.  

See the pot trades we're targeting>>


Click to get this free report

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): Free Stock Analysis Report

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

KT Corporation (KT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI): Free Stock Analysis Report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular