New Strong Buy Stocks for June 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR: This mining company that produces and sells met and thermal coal has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. CCU: This beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote
Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC: This real estate investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus
Diversified Healthcare Trust price-consensus-chart | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote
Meritage Homes Corporation MTH: This homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus
Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. ALGM: This circuit-maker for semiconductors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides
Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."
Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.
In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.Download your free report now to see them.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.