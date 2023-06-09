New Strong Buy Stocks for June 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR: This mining company that produces and sells met and thermal coal has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. CCU: This beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC: This real estate investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation MTH: This homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. ALGM: This circuit-maker for semiconductors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





