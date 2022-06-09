New Strong Buy Stocks for June 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.4% over the last 60 days.
Provident Financial Services, Inc. PFS: This bank holding company for Provident Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
Gladstone Capital Corporation GLAD: This specialty finance company that invests in debt securitieshas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM: This agricultural commodities and ingredients company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
