New Strong Buy Stocks for June 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.4% over the last 60 days.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. PFS: This bank holding company for Provident Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Gladstone Capital Corporation GLAD: This specialty finance company that invests in debt securitieshas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM: This agricultural commodities and ingredients company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

