New Strong Buy Stocks for June 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS): This provider of broadband communications and video services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.8% over the last 60 days.

BRP Inc. (DOOO): This designer, developer and manufacturer of recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Conn's, Inc. (CONN): This specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL): This retailer of athletically inspired shoes and apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company (GM): This designer and manufacturer of passenger cars, crossover vehicles, and light trucks, sport utility vehicles, vans and other vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.