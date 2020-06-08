New Strong Buy Stocks For June 8th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): This company that designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Price and Consensus
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. price-consensus-chart | Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Quote
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): This homebuilder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and Consensus
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote
NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.8% over the last 60 days.
NeoPhotonics Corporation Price and Consensus
NeoPhotonics Corporation price-consensus-chart | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This company that provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus
Oasis Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Oasis Midstream Partners LP Quote
Anixter International Inc. (AXE): This company that distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Anixter International Inc. Price and Consensus
Anixter International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Anixter International Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): Free Stock Analysis Report
NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Anixter International Inc. (AXE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.