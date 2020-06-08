Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks For June 8th

Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): This company that designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Price and Consensus

 

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): This homebuilder has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.8% over the last 60 days.

NeoPhotonics Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This company that provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus

 

Anixter International Inc. (AXE): This company that distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Anixter International Inc. Price and Consensus

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

