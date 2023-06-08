New Strong Buy Stocks for June 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kennametal Inc. KMT: This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6 % over the last 60 days.

Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus

Kennametal Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennametal Inc. Quote

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC: This company that manufactures and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power and other products has seen the Zacks Consenorsus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft BAMXF: This company that engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Price and Consensus

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG price-consensus-chart | Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Quote

McDonald's Corporation MCD: This company that operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

McDonald's Corporation Price and Consensus

McDonald's Corporation price-consensus-chart | McDonald's Corporation Quote

American International Group, Inc. AIG: This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

American International Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

American International Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American International Group, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

