New Strong Buy Stocks for June 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR: This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG: This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. SOI: This company that sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.1% over the last 60 days.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW: This multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD: This mid-stream energy services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
