New Strong Buy Stocks for June 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR: This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG: This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Chemung Financial Corp Price and Consensus

Chemung Financial Corp price-consensus-chart | Chemung Financial Corp Quote

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. SOI: This company that sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.1% over the last 60 days.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW: This multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

BuildABear Workshop, Inc. Price and Consensus

BuildABear Workshop, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BuildABear Workshop, Inc. Quote

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD: This mid-stream energy services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.