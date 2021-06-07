New Strong Buy Stocks for June 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

At Home Group Inc. (HOME): This owner and operator of home-decorating accessories stores has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Energy Transfer LP (ET): This owner and operator of a diversified portfolio of energy assets primarily in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK): This manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH): This outdoor sporting goods retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

