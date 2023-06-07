New Strong Buy Stocks for June 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY: This bill payment technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Quote

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. TAST: This restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote

Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC: This company that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus

Diversified Healthcare Trust price-consensus-chart | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote

Volkswagen AG VWAGY: This automobile giant from Germany has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Quote

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. ALGM: This manufacturer of integrated circuits for the semiconductor sector has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.