New Strong Buy Stocks for June 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company of dry-bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote

Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.4% over the last 60 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Price and Consensus

Golden Ocean Group Limited price-consensus-chart | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX: This manufacturer of home-building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

LouisianaPacific Corporation Price and Consensus

LouisianaPacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | LouisianaPacific Corporation Quote

Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT: This specialty pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Assertio Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Assertio Holdings, Inc. Quote

The Chemours Company CC: This global provider of performance chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.