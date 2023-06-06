New Strong Buy Stocks for June 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Swire Pacific Limited SWRAY: This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF: This cosmetic and skin-care products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation MTH: This homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 21% over the last 60 days.

Viasat, Inc. VSAT: This broadband and communications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 152.1% over the last 60 days.

Eni S.p.A. E: This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

