New Strong Buy Stocks for June 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Provident Financial Services, Inc. PFS: This bank holding company for Provident Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

First BanCorp. FBP: This bank holding company for FirstBank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG: This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.9% over the last 60 days.

Continental Resources, Inc. CLR: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

