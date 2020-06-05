New Strong Buy Stocks For June 5th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GECC): This diversified investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote
BRP Group, Inc. (BRP): This insurance distribution firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.
BRP Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
BRP Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Group, Inc. Quote
Inuvo, Inc (INUV): This Internet marketing and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.
Inuvo, Inc Price and Consensus
Inuvo, Inc price-consensus-chart | Inuvo, Inc Quote
Rambus, Inc. (RMBS): This company that creates innovative hardware and software technologies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Rambus, Inc. Price and Consensus
Rambus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rambus, Inc. Quote
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO): This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.1% over the last 60 days.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
Rambus, Inc. (RMBS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Inuvo, Inc (INUV): Free Stock Analysis Report
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GECC): Free Stock Analysis Report
BRP Group, Inc. (BRP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.