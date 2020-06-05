New Strong Buy Stocks For June 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GECC): This diversified investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

BRP Group, Inc. (BRP): This insurance distribution firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.

Inuvo, Inc (INUV): This Internet marketing and technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.

Rambus, Inc. (RMBS): This company that creates innovative hardware and software technologies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO): This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.1% over the last 60 days.

