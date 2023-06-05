New Strong Buy Stocks for June 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Newmont Corporation NEM: This producer and explorer of gold and other metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Newmont Corporation Price and Consensus

Newmont Corporation price-consensus-chart | Newmont Corporation Quote

Kennametal Inc. KMT: This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus

Kennametal Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennametal Inc. Quote

Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS: This company that operates online platforms for various brands in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Vipshop Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Vipshop Holdings Limited Quote

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO: This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price and Consensus

Novo Nordisk A/S price-consensus-chart | Novo Nordisk A/S Quote

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft BAMXF: This automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Price and Consensus

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG price-consensus-chart | Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

