New Strong Buy Stocks for June 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ): This infrastructure construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): This online advertising services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY): This full-service restaurant chain owner and operator has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.2% over the last 60 days.

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS): This calibration and laboratory instrument services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

LCI Industries (LCII): This manufacturer and supplier of components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

