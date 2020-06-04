New Strong Buy Stocks For June 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX): This provider of semiconductor manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Dollar General Corporation (DG): This discount retailer that offer a wider selection of merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): This company that engages in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.8% over the last 60 days.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL): This educational technology development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN): This multiline insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

