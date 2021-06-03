New Strong Buy Stocks for June 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Caleres, Inc. (CAL) : This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) : This children's entertainment company that designs and produces toys and consumer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) : This commercial and retail banking products and services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : This semiconductor company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) : This bank holding company that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.