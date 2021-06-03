Investing

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 3rd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Caleres, Inc. (CAL) : This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.

Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus

Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus

Caleres, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caleres, Inc. Quote

 

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) : This children's entertainment company that designs and produces toys and consumer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Mattel, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mattel, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mattel, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mattel, Inc. Quote

 

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) : This commercial and retail banking products and services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

Synovus Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Synovus Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Synovus Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Synovus Financial Corp. Quote

 

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : This semiconductor company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

 

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) : This bank holding company that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>


Click to get this free report

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV): Free Stock Analysis Report

Mattel, Inc. (MAT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Caleres, Inc. (CAL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Investing Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Investing

    Explore

    Most Popular