New Strong Buy Stocks For June 3rd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Great Lakes Dredge Dock Corporation (GLDD): This largest provider of dredging services in the US has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.
Great Lakes Dredge Dock Corporation Price and Consensus
Great Lakes Dredge Dock Corporation price-consensus-chart | Great Lakes Dredge Dock Corporation Quote
B2Gold Corp (BTG): This gold producer with three operational mines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
B2Gold Corp Price and Consensus
B2Gold Corp price-consensus-chart | B2Gold Corp Quote
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This broad-line closeout retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.5% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus
Big Lots, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
Gold Fields Limited (GFI): This one of the world's largest unhedged gold producers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 90 days.
Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus
Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): This provider of marine transportation of petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 149.4% over the last 60 days.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Price and Consensus
Scorpio Tankers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Scorpio Tankers Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
