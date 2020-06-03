New Strong Buy Stocks For June 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Great Lakes Dredge Dock Corporation (GLDD): This largest provider of dredging services in the US has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.

B2Gold Corp (BTG): This gold producer with three operational mines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This broad-line closeout retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.5% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): This one of the world's largest unhedged gold producers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 90 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): This provider of marine transportation of petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 149.4% over the last 60 days.

